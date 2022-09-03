Growing unsettled and cooling down through Labor Day Weekend

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure aloft will be building in in the coming days, bringing gradually rising humidity and rain chances through the holiday weekend. Tonight, we still look to stay mainly dry, just not quite as cool and a bit muggier. Low temps will fall into the upper 50s-mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

MUGGY METER (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and a few hit and miss showers/t-storms during the afternoon and evening. Still, not everyone will be guaranteed to see rain. We’ll otherwise be warm and a bit more humid with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Saturday night will be mild and muggy with low temps in the 60s.

SHOWERS AND STORMS (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see more clouds around on Sunday and Monday for Labor Day, and wider-spread scattered showers and thunderstorms as low pressure builds in overhead.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

While it doesn’t look like a complete wash-out, a few stronger storms and heavier pockets of rain will be possible on occasion, so keep an eye to the sky if out and about! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Sunday, dropping to the upper 60s-low 70s Monday afternoon. Though the days will be cooler, the nights will still be warmer and humid with lows in the 60s through this weekend.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week still looks a little unsettled, with temps trending below normal for a while...STAY TUNED!

TEMP FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

