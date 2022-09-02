Unsettled weather returns this weekend

We should stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low-upper 80s for most. Humidity will remain on the lower side today.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected, and we’ll be warmer than we have been the past few nights. Low temperatures for most will be in the 60s.

Saturday, we could see a few isolated/showers storms, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. A few showers are possible on Saturday night, otherwise we will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely Sunday-Monday (Labor Day). While not a wash-out, rain is looking a bit more widespread- so if you’ve got outdoor plans you might have to occasionally dodge some showers/storms!

We look to stay unsettled as we head into next week as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

