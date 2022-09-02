Therapy dog entertains Bluefield University students

“But it’s hard to look at an animal and not smile or feel a little bit happy” - Wilson
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Students at Bluefield University received some stress release when a therapy dog named Sunny visited them in their classroom. Sunny is a trained therapy dog and knows just how to brighten everyone’s day. She wandered around the classroom, visiting with the students during their lesson. Meghan Wilson, Assistant Professor at Bluefield University and owner of Sunny, says that science confirms that therapy dogs can decrease stress and boost serotonin.

“But it’s hard to look at an animal and not smile or feel a little bit happy just because they’re always happy, happy to see people. She greets everybody with a warm welcome, and she really - when I put this harness on her, she knows it’s time to go to work, and she’s ready to meet people and just be there for the students,” said Wilson

Wilson says although Sunny has had therapy dog training, her skills really come from her innate desire to love people.

