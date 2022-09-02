Richlands High invites veterans to tonight’s game for free; plans to honor our servicemen & servicewomen

RICHLANDS, VA (WVVA) - Our country is the land of the free because of the brave and tonight before the Blue Tornado take on the Union Bears at home our veterans will be honored.

According to leaders with Richlands High School, all of our servicemen and service women will receive free admission to the game.

Kick off begins at 7 PM but 30 minutes prior there will be a special recognition ceremony on the football field as a 30 x 60 American flag will be unfurled on the gridiron.

This rendition of 13 stripes and 50 stars was provided by community leader, Karen Patton.



Following tonight’s game, Richlands will play the G-Men on September 9th at Graham in Bluefield, VA.

