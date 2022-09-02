Most of Friday looks dry; showers/storms work in for the holiday weekend

It will be a nice wrap up to the work week
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT

We’ll be quiet overnight and into the end of the work week. Temps tonight should fall into the 50 for most, under clear skies.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST

The humidity should still stay on the lower end for one more day, but we’ll start to get muggy again by this weekend. Friday looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and high temps in the low-upper 80s for most. We could see a stray shower/storm by Friday night, but most will stay dry for Football Friday. Friday night will be partly cloudy overall with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Saturday, we could see a few isolated/showers storms, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy with highs in the low-upper 80s again for most. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely Sunday-Monday (Labor Day). While not a wash-out, rain is looking a bit more widespread- so if you’ve got outdoor plans you might have to occasionally dodge a few showers/storms!

Next week is looking a tad unsettled but a little bit cooler...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

