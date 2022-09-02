Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

(WBKO)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine.

The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville.

Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kris Ball at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine. We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his wife Chelsea and their three children in our prayers during this devastating time. Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation. Kris served our state and our country during his time in the mines, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies to Chelsea and Kris’ family, their children, loved ones and friends as they mourn this incredible loss.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Services deemed allegations of forbidden punishment of a child to be valid.
Child abuse claims deemed “valid” by Dept. of Social Services
Three charged with beating elderly woman
Two brothers, sister charged with beating 87-year-old woman in Greenbrier County
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
Electric-motor watercrafts maker to open plant in WVa
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 1
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 1

Latest News

Beckley's Kid Classic Festival
Annual Kids Classic Festival to return to Beckley on Sept. 5
Beckley Art Center
BAC utilizes grant money to create new program
An accident at a coal mining site floods a Fayette County community.
Clean-up continues after coal mining accident floods Fayette County community
Richlands' Blue Tornado honor our nation's veterans at tonight's game against Union
Richlands High invites veterans to tonight’s game for free; plans to honor our servicemen & servicewomen