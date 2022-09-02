BAC utilizes grant money to create new program

Beckley Art Center
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent grant awarded to the Beckley Art Center (BAC) is aiding in its mission to bring arts to the local area.

According to the BAC’s Executive Director Robby Moore, the grant comes from the Carter Family Foundation, a non-profit with the mission to “positively impact the lives of individuals and contribute to the betterment of communities through education, service, and outreach.”

Moore says the grant has allowed the art center to create an entirely new program called BAC Basics, adding that the course is a great way for new artists to start learning and for experienced ones to refresh their skills.

The BAC says the grant money will go a long way in the community.

“It affects so many parts of the community,” Moore stated. “So we can hire art educators and teaching artists to come and work here in the facility. We can invite the community here to our facility and teach fundamentals.”

Moore says nine classes- focusing on drawing, painting, ceramics and more- were created using the grant money. These funds are also helping give scholarships to several students wanting to enroll in BAC Basics.

More about this new course and the BAC’s other classes can be found at beckleyartcenter.com. Classes are scheduled to begin later this month.

