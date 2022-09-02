Annual Kids Classic Festival to return to Beckley on Sept. 5

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A festival just for kids is returning to Beckley next week.

This year marks the 29th Annual Kids Classic Festival, an event put on by Beckley Events.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, says they are always trying to come up with new ways for families to have a good time while still bringing back the community’s favorite activities.

“We love being able to offer all these different activities for kids and their families and kind of make them feel really special that we are having a whole festival just around them,” she shared.

The first of these festivities kicks off on Labor Day with the new Cincinnati Circus at New River Park. Other throughout the week include a Kids’ Bike/ Car/ Wheels Show. a Home Run Derby, educational activities at the Raleigh County Public Library and the Youth Museum, scavenger hunts, and more. The weeklong festival will come to its conclusion on Saturday, September 10, with a Kids Street Fair and Festival Parade.

Event times and locations can be found at www.beckley.org.

This year’s theme is Toys & Games.

