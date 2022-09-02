Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Florida

An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen Saturday in Miami. He may be with 45-year-old Jorge Morales.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for missing 6-year-old boy.

Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen Saturday in the area of the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami.

He is described as 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

The child may be in the company of 45-year-old Jorge Morales, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Based on additional information provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Missing Child Alert issued Wednesday for the child has been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Services deemed allegations of forbidden punishment of a child to be valid.
Child abuse claims deemed “valid” by Dept. of Social Services
Three charged with beating elderly woman
Two brothers, sister charged with beating 87-year-old woman in Greenbrier County
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
Electric-motor watercrafts maker to open plant in WVa
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 1
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 1

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, right, arrives at the U.S. District Court in...
Trump White House lawyer arrives for Jan. 6 grand jury