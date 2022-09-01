U.S. Secretary visits Lewisburg to discuss grant for water infrastructure

CALDWELL W.Va. (WVVA) -Lewisburg received a visit from a member of the president’s cabinet with water infrastructure topping the itinerary. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack, Senator Joe Manchin, and Governor Jim Justice, meet with Mayor Beverly White of Lewisburg to discuss updates coming to their area.

These improvements include replacing wastewater equipment; some of these systems have been in place for more than thirty years.

Secretary Vilsack hopes that, with some help from Washington, the changes will address problems many communities are facing.

“And essentially what this is, is a partnership with the USDA and the EPA. The EPA because of the senator’s work received resources in the infrastructure law to really begin to address the wastewater gap that really exists in many communities,” the Secretary said.

Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White says the impact of these resources will reach further beyond the water in Lewisburg.

“Well, we serve Ronceverte, Maxwelton, Caldwell, Route 60, the Retreat. What it means that our fire departments will be – they won’t have to worry when they go out on a call. It’s just a tremendous amount of... It’s just hard to describe really because it is such a great day and everything that has gone on to make this happen is just wonderful,” the mayor said.

Hopefully, these improvements to the water system are a sign of a better quality of life in this area for years to come.

