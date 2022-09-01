Two brothers, sister charged with beating 87-year-old woman in Greenbrier County

RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two brothers and their sister were arrested after an 87-year-old woman was found beaten by State Police in Greenbrier County on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, it happened around 5 p.m. in the evening in Rupert.

According to the victim, an 87-year-old female, she was attempting to go to her home on Zopp Road when she noticed a bunch of people standing on the street and an open car door. Trying to avoid hitting the people and car, she said she swerved and did not realize she had hit the family’s dog.

The 87-year-old reported that when she returned home, she was confronted by Tanya Johnson, James Highlander, and Travis Highlander. She said Johnson had initially thrown a rock on her car before she was attacked, but that it all happened so fast she couldn’t identify which ones were attacking her.

The complaint said she was beaten so badly she had severe bruising and a brain bleed. The woman is currently at a regional hospital listed in serious condition.

While the two brothers initially told police the woman had lunged at them and fallen, the sister told police she saw James Highlander slamming the woman’s face into the ground. She said she had been advised by her brother to stick to the story that the woman had fallen.

The three are charged Malicious Assault and Conspiracy and currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.

The case remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

