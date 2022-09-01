Major technology company sets up at Greenbrier for business summit, shows power of metaverse

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thursday marked the second day of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 86th Annual Leaders Taking Action Business Summit and The Greenbrier Resort. The event has many sponsors, but one is taking participants into the metaverse.

Meta is the new collective rebrand of companies like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Employees of the company are at The Greenbrier this week introducing bypassers to the Oculus Quest 2, a virtual reality headset with growing possibilities, and Meta says it’s not just used for games. It can be used for educational pursuits and even remote work.

“We just want to take the time that people are already spending online, are already spending staring at a Zoom screen for the thousandth meeting, especially as we went through Covid and everything, and just make those experiences better. You know, connect people,” shared Sara Stephany, a communications manager for the company.

“That’s the heart of our company is about social connection so this is the next step in that.”

According to Stephany, businesses and colleges are already making use of the technology. WVU has recently become a “meta-versity” and some students are already using the headset for their coursework.

As for the metaverse, Meta says they are still five to 10 years away from unlocking the technology’s full potential.

