High pressure will keep rain at bay into late week

We’ll be sunny and dry in the coming days
THURSDAY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
We’ll have a cool, clear rest of our night tonight with high pressure in control. Low temps should fall into the 50s for most, though some deeper sheltered valleys could hit the 40s. Besides a little fog here and there, we should otherwise stay fair through Thursday AM.

THURSDAY FORECAST
Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine, with temps around average and still-low humidity. Highs should top off in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Thursday night looks cool and partly cloudy with lows in the 50s for most.

FRIDAY FORECAST
Friday will bring mostly sunny skies, and only the slim chance of a stray shower. We’ll otherwise just be warm and a tad bit muggier as moisture starts to build back in from the southwest. Highs should top off in the upper 70s-mid 80s for most Friday afternoon.

CHANCE OF RAIN
As we head into Labor Day weekend, we’ll grow a bit more unsettled. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely by Sunday and Monday of next week.

HIGH TEMP FORECAST
After this system moves out, we look a little cooler for most of the first full week of September....STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

