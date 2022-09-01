Gov. Justice presents $5M check for Monroe County Courthouse

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - The courthouse in Union has stood in the heart of Monroe County since the late 19th century and now it’s set to receive 21st century upgrades. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice personally handed over the money to pay for the remodeling work that will modernize the old building. Years of problems including an issue with mold forced circuit court proceedings to move outside the county, but when remodeling is complete. The county can resume having the proceedings back in Monroe County.

“For the most part I think everybody is excited to see their tax dollars come back to their home county. We’ve lost a lot of businesses not having court. They go to the restaurants, they go to the garages, they go to every little store when they’re in court here,” said President of the Monroe County Commission, Kevin Galford.

The historic courthouse closed back in 2017 and a majority of their hearings were transferred to Summers County, creating an expense because Monroe County had to pay to do so. Now a fixture in this old town has a renewed future.

“We could not afford for such a historic building to be torn down. So in the five year process we convinced enough people in leadership in Charleston to help us round up enough money,” said Del. Roy Cooper (R-28th District).

“This helps out quite a bit and they moved around in a lot of different buildings trying to keep the system going here in Monroe. They did the best they could with what they had,” said Sen. Jack Woodrum (R-10th District).

County leaders say the process of getting money for remodeling was no easy task. It was a group effort.

“It took everybody to do it. It’s not just us. Phone calls, trips to Charleston. I’d just like for the people to know that everybody was involved and I hope they appreciate what they’ve done for them,” said Vice President for the Monroe County Commission, Kevin Mann.

“It took an absolute team effort from everybody. It’s the best team effort I’ve seen in my 30 years in Monroe County,” said Chairman for the Monroe County Building Commission, Bill Shiflet.”

Those with the Monroe County Commission hope to see construction begin in six to eight months but are set to meet with their architect next week to lay out a detailed timeline.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.