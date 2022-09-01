Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl

Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former firefighter and police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for raping an underage girl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Christopher Osborne, 26, also must serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender, according to the news release.

Investigators say the incident happened in a bunk room at the Danville Volunteer Fire Department in Boone County.

Osborne also had served as a police officer in Marmet, as well as a firefighter in both Danville and Charleston.

Investigators say Osborne “used his position, authority, and status as a firefighter to forcibly sexually assault the victim” in January 2021.

