Dry conditions last through the end of the week
High pressure is in control keeping us dry through Friday
It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s but we’ll warm up quickly into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. High pressure will keep us dry today with plenty of sunshine.
We’ll hold on to mainly clear skies overnight as lows drop into the 50s for most.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow with highs once again topping off in the upper 70s and 80s.
Some spotty showers are possible on Saturday, but most should stay dry with highs in the 70s and low 80s. A little better chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in on Sunday and into Labor Day.
Some spotty showers look possible early next week with temperatures in the 70s for most. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.