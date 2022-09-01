Dry conditions last through the end of the week

High pressure is in control keeping us dry through Friday
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s but we’ll warm up quickly into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. High pressure will keep us dry today with plenty of sunshine.

Today, we'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Today, we'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll hold on to mainly clear skies overnight as lows drop into the 50s for most.

Mainly clear skies with lows in the 50s are expected tonight.
Mainly clear skies with lows in the 50s are expected tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow with highs once again topping off in the upper 70s and 80s.

Temperatures will climb up into the upper 70s and 80s tomorrow afternoon with a mix of sun and...
Temperatures will climb up into the upper 70s and 80s tomorrow afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.(WVVA WEATHER)

Some spotty showers are possible on Saturday, but most should stay dry with highs in the 70s and low 80s. A little better chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in on Sunday and into Labor Day.

We'll grow more unsettled as we head into Labor Day weekend.
We'll grow more unsettled as we head into Labor Day weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

Some spotty showers look possible early next week with temperatures in the 70s for most. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 1
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 1
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all...
Ford recalls pickups, cars to fix cloudy rear camera lens
Due to inflation, Tazewell County property taxes will be an average of 12% higher this year.
Personal property tax increase reflects national inflation
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Full video forecast (8-31-2022)
Full video forecast (8-31-2022)
THURSDAY FORECAST
High pressure will keep rain at bay into late week
Full Forecast (8/31)
Full Forecast (8/31)
We'll see decreasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the 70s.
Drier air moves in today