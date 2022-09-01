Customers line up in droves for opening of new Goodwill store in Sophia


By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Goodwill opened a brand new location in Raleigh County on Thursday. The non-profit’s latest store is located in Lester Square in Sophia.

Before the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting with the non-profit on Thursday morning, customers were lined up in droves to check out the new store.

“It’s bigger than the ones we’re used to,” said shopper Reba Walls.

Bobbi Chambers was another local who lined up early. “I think it’s beautiful and great!”

In the back of the store, people can donate items and receive a tax receipt for their contributions. As a non-profit, Goodwill puts back into the operation every penny it makes, working to lift up those who are struggling while at the same time providing employment opportunities for the area.

“Anytime you give someone an outfit, you give them a confidence boost,” said the non-profit’s Marketing Dir. Megan Diehl.

While there may be lucky finds throughout the store, she said there is also goodwill being generated behind the scenes.

“If there’s something that doesn’t meet the floor standard, we also recycle. We diverted four million tons out of the landfills just in West Virginia alone.”

Goodwill is presently hiring for all of its locations. The starting pay is $11.50 an hour.

