Concord University and the U.S Department of Defense partner up for program

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain Lions are partnering up with the U.S. Department of Defense for its SkillBrigde program.

According to the university, active duty service members will spend the last six months of their service commitment working in the civilian sector.

The 150-year old school is the Department of Defense’s only partner in the Mountain State.

According to Concord’s Lindsey Byars, the first serviceman chosen for the Concord partnership is no stranger to the area--it is Corporal VaShawn Wood.

Corporal Wood is currently serving in the United States Marine Corps. with MWSS-172 in Camp Foster, Japan.

With his return stateside he will be Program Intern for Concord University’s Center of Excellence for Veterans Student Success at Concord University.

Congratulations Corporal VaShawn Wood and thank you for your service to our county.

