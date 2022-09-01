Child abuse claims deemed “valid” by Dept. of Social Services

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Dark allegations have come to light against Bright Beginnings Child Development Center in Tazewell. A complaint of forbidden punishment of a child was filed back in early January. The child reportedly was seen with red marks on his buttocks. Three days after the complaint, Virginia Department of Social Services conducted an unannounced investigative visit at the center. This visit was the beginning of a 6 week investigation into the childcare center. The investigation contained in-person interviews with all persons involved as well as collaboration with two other agencies.

The report concluded the allegations to be valid, saying: " The preponderance of the evidence gathered during the investigation supports the allegation; the complaint is determined to be valid. Information gathered during the inspection determined non-compliance with applicable standards or law and violations were documented on the violation notice issued to the program.”

Two sources tell WVVA that the employee accused of committing the alleged abuse has not been working for the center since the investigation wrapped up.

The investigation also found a litany of other violations by Bright Beginnings Child Development Center. The most egregious of which were a lack of finger print back ground checks, oversight in sexual offender registry checks, and reference checks. It is also stated in the report that children were sometimes retrained in a high-chair as punishment, sometimes for up to an hour.

We checked with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Tazewell County this afternoon and we were informed they’ve handed this case off to the city of Bristol’s Commonwealth’s Attorney...

We could not confirm pending charges against the accused, so we are not releasing the name at this time.

It may not be related, but the center did close its doors today.

We will continue to follow this story and share new developments as that information is released.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.