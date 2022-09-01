Bluefield State University hopes to bring back mining engineering curriculum

Bluefield State University
Bluefield State University(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Members from coal companies in our region gathered with Bluefield State University officials Wednesday at the Fincastle. Their goal was to raise money to bring back what they’re calling a much-needed curriculum at the school: mining engineering.

“We want employers to see that we’re meeting their needs and we’re reaching out to them and having them come here tonight is just an example of how people are starting to take notice of Bluefield State,” said university president, Dr. Robin Capehart.

Dr. Capehart says the school previously had a mining engineering program but had to do away with it due to recruiting difficulties.

“Now that we have housing we’re going to be able to expand our recruiting circle for students wanting to go into mining engineering and with the help that we’re going to receive here tonight we’re going to be able to endow a professorship and we’ll be able to provide scholarships for students to come here,” said Dr. Capehart.

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) was on hand and says bringing the program back could stimulate the coal industry.

“I owe giant parts of my life to coal. We should be very appreciative of the contributions that coal has made in all of our lives and all of our freedoms all through the decades,” said Justice.

Dr. Capehart says the school is hopeful to have the mining engineering program back for the fall semester of next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 1
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 1
WVVA spoke with Sheriff Hieatt on Monday
Sheriff’s office accused of religious bias
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Due to inflation, Tazewell County property taxes will be an average of 12% higher this year.
Personal property tax increase reflects national inflation
Tensions are at a breaking point over the future of a local animal shelter.
Tensions mount between county, city, and humane society

Latest News

West Virginia Chambers Business Summit
Annual business summit creates conversation around West Virginia’s bright future
Non-profit works to combat cat overpopulation in Tazewell county.
Non-profit tries to combat cat over-population
Birthdays: 8.31.22
Birthdays: 8.31.22
Interview @ Noon: 30th Annual Coal Miners’ Reunion
Interview @ Noon: 30th Annual Coal Miners’ Reunion