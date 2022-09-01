Bluefield State University hopes to bring back mining engineering curriculum

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Members from coal companies in our region gathered with Bluefield State University officials Wednesday at the Fincastle. Their goal was to raise money to bring back what they’re calling a much-needed curriculum at the school: mining engineering.

“We want employers to see that we’re meeting their needs and we’re reaching out to them and having them come here tonight is just an example of how people are starting to take notice of Bluefield State,” said university president, Dr. Robin Capehart.

Dr. Capehart says the school previously had a mining engineering program but had to do away with it due to recruiting difficulties.

“Now that we have housing we’re going to be able to expand our recruiting circle for students wanting to go into mining engineering and with the help that we’re going to receive here tonight we’re going to be able to endow a professorship and we’ll be able to provide scholarships for students to come here,” said Dr. Capehart.

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) was on hand and says bringing the program back could stimulate the coal industry.

“I owe giant parts of my life to coal. We should be very appreciative of the contributions that coal has made in all of our lives and all of our freedoms all through the decades,” said Justice.

Dr. Capehart says the school is hopeful to have the mining engineering program back for the fall semester of next year.

