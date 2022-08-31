Non-profit tries to combat cat over-population

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -

The non-profit group " Friends of Tazewell County Community Cats” is reporting there are nearly five thousand feral cats in different colonies throughout the county.

The group’s founder says the best way to curb feline over population is something called “t-n-r”. It means trap, neuter or spay, and return.

“The colony itself over-time will decrease. The female cats can produce kittens at four months. She can keep producing cats after that as soon as the kittens are weaned she goes right back into heat.” said founder Sharon Shinall.

Shinall says another issue is the lack of available spay and neuter clinics in the area, which leads to people leaving cats to form colonies as they fend for themselves.

“We really need spay and neuter clinics in Tazewell County, We need it for every county around here, but Tazewell County is a good central location.” Shinall said.

Until that clinic is realized, the non-profit often drives 6 hours round trip to a clinic in Roanoke to get the community cats fixed. On average 40 cats a month go through this procedure at a cost of between 2 and 3 thousand dollars. To help with these costs they are holding a fundraiser at the violet art studio in Tazewell.

“When she reached out to me to create this fundraiser, I just thought it would be the best idea because I know there’s a problem in our area and love that someone is trying to do something about that.” said Violet Asbury of Violet Studio.

The event will be a paint instruction class with a silent auction, it will be held at The Violet Studio on Sept. 17. For more info visit their website at thevioletstudio.com

If you would like to help even more reach out to Sharon through the Friends of Tazewell County Community Cats Facebook page.

