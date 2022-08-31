Interview @ Noon: 30th Annual Coal Miners’ Reunion

Coming up this Labor Day in the Town of Pocahontas, VA--residents and the community at large celebrate the 30th Annual Coal Miners Reunion.

Northern District Supervisior, Maggie Asbury and Historic Pocahontas Inc.’s Melissa Gibson stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss the upcoming educational and fun event for the whole family. Prize drawings will also be given out during the event.

Below is a scheduled list of events. See more in the interview above.

9 - 11 AM Registration (at the park)

9:30 - 11 AM Activities including Scavenger Hunt & Corn Hole.

11 AM - Parade Line Up

11:15 AM - 11:45 AM Coal Miners’ Reunion Parade

Noon - Lunch served by Ole No. 3 Restaurant

Musical performances from Makenzie Phipps, Bill Archer and Calvary’s Hill Church.

