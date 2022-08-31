Drier air moves in today

Mainly cloudy skies this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s for most and we’ll have less humidity as well.

We'll see decreasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Clear skies are expected tonight and that will allow for cooler conditions overnight. Lows will drop down into the 50s for most, but some deep-sheltered valleys may get down into the 40s.

Clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 50s and potentially the 40s for some. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions will last through the end of our work week. Temperatures will continue to top off in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Dry conditions will last throughout the week, but some spotty showers and storms are possible this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into our Labor Day weekend, we could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

