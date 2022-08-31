Congressman visits Robotic Welding Center

Guests at the ribbon-cutting saw the robotic arm in action
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Congressman Morgan Griffith visited Tazewell Monday for the ribbon cutting of the brand new Robotic Welding Center that was paid for by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. This center hopes to train skilled workers in high-tech jobs by using arm-like welding robots. These robots require skill to operate but not a college education. Griffith says the Center will help prove that you don’t necessarily need to go to college to get a get a good job.

“We have lots of people think that you have to go to college to get a good job. That’s just not true. And this- working this machinery takes brain power, but you don’t have to go to college. You have to be trained, and you have to learn a lot, but it’s a different skill set, and everybody has a different skill set,” said Griffith

He also added that this project is in response to a “brain drain” of skilled workers leaving the area to find jobs. He hopes companies will recognize the skill set of the community and bring jobs to the area.

“We want to make sure that we are preparing for the future and for jobs of the future, not today, but next week, next month, next year, a decade from now, because that’s important. And so, as the economy changes, we need to make sure we are changing to keep up with the times,” said Griffith

Students interested in this program should ask their school about availability.

