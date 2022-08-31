Birthdays: 8.31.22

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating today!!
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birthdays: 8.31.22

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 1
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 1
WVVA spoke with Sheriff Hieatt on Monday
Sheriff’s office accused of religious bias
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Due to inflation, Tazewell County property taxes will be an average of 12% higher this year.
Personal property tax increase reflects national inflation
Tensions are at a breaking point over the future of a local animal shelter.
Tensions mount between county, city, and humane society

Latest News

Interview @ Noon: 30th Annual Coal Miners’ Reunion
Interview @ Noon: 30th Annual Coal Miners’ Reunion
Birthdays: 8.30.22
Birthdays: 8.30.22
Birthdays: 8.29.22
Birthdays: 8.29.22
Traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Road closure in Mabscott due to broken power pole