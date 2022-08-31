400,000 vehicles expected on W.Va. Turnpike Labor Day weekend

(WVDOT)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - About 400,000 vehicles are expected to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day weekend.

“Labor Day weekend typically isn’t as big a weekend for summer travel as July 4 weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

Still, the Parkways Authority expects 400,000 vehicles on the Turnpike between Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, and Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Friday and Monday are expected to be the highest travel days.

We still plan for this as we do other holiday weekends and staff accordingly throughout our tolling operations with collectors and traffic flaggers, Courtesy Patrol units & State Police Troop 7,” Miller said.

“Peak travel times on Friday will begin around noon and continue throughout the evening, whereas Monday we will see higher traffic volume starting earlier in the day and continue into the early evening,” he said.

