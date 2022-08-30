Widespread rain and storms are expected today

Some storms may turn strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Today will bring on and off showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a cold front moves in. With more clouds and rain around, we should be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s for most.

We are under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather so widespread issues are not expected, but a few isolated severe storms with gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail will still be possible, especially this afternoon. Localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out with locally heavy downpours on occasion. Stay weather aware!

Rain will gradually fade overnight, and low temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the departing front, in the 50s and low 60s for most.

Wednesday looks dry, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity! Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s for most. Wednesday night will be cool and dry with lows in the 50s for most. The majority of the work week is looking dry, but we could see some rain return at times by this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

