Rain fades overnight; Pleasant temps, low humidity in store for Wednesday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front working its way through the Mid-Atlantic region will slowly move further east and out of our area overnight tonight. We’ll see a few more showers/storms on and off throughout the evening, eventually fading after sundown.

SEVERE RISK (WVVA WEATHER)

Thanks to earlier rain, the air has stabilized a bit, dropping our severe risk. We could still see some locally heavy rainfall at times through sundown, however. Otherwise, we’ll see some lingering clouds and areas of fog overnight, with low temps in the 50s and 60s.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday, we could see a lingering shower or some clouds early, but we should gradually clear out throughout the day. The humidity will drop tomorrow too, making it feel quite refreshing! High temps will be a bit cooler as well behind this front, topping off in the mid to upper 70s for most Wednesday afternoon.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night will be mainly clear, cool, and dry with lows in the 50s. Some 40s could pop up in deeper-sheltered valleys!

DEW POINT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday and Friday both look dry and sunny as well to start the month of September. We’ll see highs in the 70s and 80s both days, and lows in the 50s and low 60s at night.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll grow a bit muggy and unsettled again over the course of our LABOR DAY weekend...STAY TUNED!

