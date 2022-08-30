Liberty High holds Back to School Bash to celebrate new year, normalcy

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in almost three years, Raleigh County students are returning to school without rigid Covid restrictions. And Monday night’s celebration, a Back to School Bash held on the school’s football field, showed just how happy students, parents, and teachers are about a return to normalcy.

“It’s our first normal year back to school,” said the event’s organizer and the school’s Community in Schools Liason, Amanda Wimbish. “So it was to kick off in a great way and to normalize the school year again and let the students have fun.”

Jamie Bailey, Liberty High School’s Assistant Principal, would agree. She says over the last few years, she has seen the students’ energy and excitement diminish; however, this year, she is already seeing a difference.

“To me, I mean, it feels like a different energy. It doesn’t feel maybe like a burden as the other years have been. I feel like it’s just so light and so fresh and airy like everybody is just so excited to be back and be normal.”

Wimbish and Bailey say they have a common goal: to have a solid school year for students, faculty, and staff, both during the day and at after-school activities.

“Having great events like this- we hope that it builds that atmosphere to where they want to be here,” Wimbish stated. “They’re not like, ‘Oh, man. This stinks. I don’t want to be at school.’ This year is different. We want to build that atmosphere and that Raider Nation pride back.”

Those at Liberty High say Monday’s bash was only the beginning of many more fun events to come. Wimbish is already making plans for a Homecoming dance and parade, which will be held in September.

