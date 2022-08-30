In Focus: 2022 Princeton Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this episode of In Focus, we spoke with Lt. Rick Shagoury with the Princeton Fire Dept about the upcoming 9/11 Stair Climb.

This stair climb is happening at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton on Sat. Sept. 10

Registration begins at 6 a.m. and is open until 8 a.m. This climb is open to anyone who would like to watch or participate.

In Focus is a show about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sunday at 9 am. If you have an idea for a segment, email anchor Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

