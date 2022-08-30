Bluefield State University celebrates new Director for MBA program

“Dr. Wood is an experienced, and highly respected leader and MBA Director” - Dean Grogan
Bluefield State University welcomes new MBA Director
Bluefield State University welcomes new MBA Director(Bluefield State University)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - This fall, Bluefield State University will welcome Dr. Jerry Wood as the new Director for the Master of Business Administration Program.

This is not the first time Dr. Wood has been a MBA Director. He had previously served as MBA Director and Director of Program Development at King University, Carson-Newman University, and Lindsey Wilson College, as well as the Campus Dean in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Karen Grogan, Interim Dean of the Cole School of Business has expressed admiration for Dr. Wood’s experience and knowledge.

“Dr. Wood is an experienced, and highly respected leader and MBA Director.  He brings a wealth of knowledge and a growth mindset that will assist in propelling the W. Paul Cole Jr., College of Business at Bluefield State University into the future.” says Dean Grogan in a press release.

Dr. Wood has said the program has already had success with 30 MBA applications.

The MBA program begins every 8 weeks with the next one beginning October 3.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to inflation, Tazewell County property taxes will be an average of 12% higher this year.
Personal property tax increase reflects national inflation
WVVA spoke with Sheriff Hieatt on Monday
Sheriff’s office accused of religious bias
Tensions are at a breaking point over the future of a local animal shelter.
Tensions mount between county, city, and humane society
Two Mcdowell County deputies are facing a federal lawsuit for allegations of racial profiling.
Two Mcdowell County deputies face federal lawsuit
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Tuesday's showing is set to begin at 7 p.m.
BSU “Mini-doc” to be shown at the Granada Theater on Tuesday
Bluefield State University to show mini-doc on rebirth of football at the school.
Bluefield State University to show mini-doc on rebirth of football at the school.
Richlands' town manager said there is no timeline in-place for the transition as of yet.
Richlands to transition away from local dispatch center
Richlands to transition away from local dispatch center
Richlands to transition away from local dispatch center