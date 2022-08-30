Bluefield State University celebrates new Director for MBA program

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - This fall, Bluefield State University will welcome Dr. Jerry Wood as the new Director for the Master of Business Administration Program.

This is not the first time Dr. Wood has been a MBA Director. He had previously served as MBA Director and Director of Program Development at King University, Carson-Newman University, and Lindsey Wilson College, as well as the Campus Dean in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Karen Grogan, Interim Dean of the Cole School of Business has expressed admiration for Dr. Wood’s experience and knowledge.

“Dr. Wood is an experienced, and highly respected leader and MBA Director. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a growth mindset that will assist in propelling the W. Paul Cole Jr., College of Business at Bluefield State University into the future.” says Dean Grogan in a press release.

Dr. Wood has said the program has already had success with 30 MBA applications.

The MBA program begins every 8 weeks with the next one beginning October 3.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.