Widespread rain likely Tuesday; a few severe storms possible

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front sliding into our area will bring a renewed chance of widespread rain into Tuesday. Until the front moves in, we’ll be mild and muggy into this evening, with a few isolated showers/storms ahead of the incoming boundary. Not everyone will see rain tonight though; we’ll otherwise see increasing clouds, some fog here & there, and low temps will fall into the low-mid 60s for most.

COLD FRONT MOVES IN (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring on and off showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a cold front moves in. With more clouds and rain around, we should be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s for most.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK (WVVA WEATHER)

While not a widespread/major threat, a few isolated severe storms with gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail will still be possible, especially Tuesday afternoon/evening. Localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out with locally heavy downpours on occasion. Stay weather aware!

TUESDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will gradually fade overnight Tuesday night, and low temps will be slightly cooler behind the departing front, in the 50s and low 60s for most.

MUGGY METER (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday looks dry, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity! Temps will be in the mid-upper 70s for most. Wednesday night will be cool and dry with lows in the 50s for most. The majority of the work week is looking dry, but we could see some rain return at times by this weekend...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

