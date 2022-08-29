Richlands to transition away from local dispatch center

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Following a unanimous Town Council vote last Tuesday, the town of Richlands, Va. is set to eliminate its emergency dispatch center in a transition to Tazewell County’s.

“Town Council unanimously voted to go ahead and start the transition with our dispatch merging into the Tazewell County 911 response center,” said Councilmember Laura Mollo on Saturday.

While council was in full agreement during its latest “Special Workshop Session” however, the town’s former police chief said in a previous interview with WVVA that he was concerned about a loss of local control.

“You’re taking what we call sanctuary away from the citizens of Richlands,” said Jerry Gilbert. “Numerous times we’ve had folks come running through those front doors to seek help. We’ve had medical issues, people pull in front of the PD and [were] able to get inside for medical issues, altercations, stalkings, you name it.”

Gilbert wasn’t alone in his worries either. Morgan Earp, a frequent critic of Richlands’ local government said he believes there are more pressing issues in-need of attention.

“Wait until you can solve the energy problem in town, solve the water problem,” said Earp. “It’s about the safety of citizens.”

Gilbert added in that previous interview that he believes he was forced into retirement from his now-former position on Richlands Chief of Police. He said he believes that situation came to be at least partially due to his strong support of retaining the town’s local dispatch.

There is no timeline in place for the transition as of yet -- WVVA will continue to follow this story as more details emerge.

