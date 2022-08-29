Personal property tax increase reflects national inflation

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Inflation has been affecting our entire country, and this will be reflected in Tazewell County residents’ property taxes this fall.

Using the National Automobile Dealer’s Association guide, car values went up on average a total of 22% in Tazewell County due to the pandemic, chip shortages, and market conditions.

County Commissioner of Revenue , David Anderson, says that every county in the state uses the N.A.D.A ‘s guidelines. Anderson wrote a letter to the County Board of Supervisors in March to address the large rate increase. This resulted in the board approving a 10% ratio deduction for county residents.

Therefore, on average, Tazewell County Residents can expect a 12% increase on personal property taxes this year. If your car is not in great condition or has high mileage, contact Anderson’s office for forms to lower your rate even further. The office not only assesses property, they also offer tax relief.

The tax tickets will be mailed out in the first half of October with a December 5 due date. Alongside the property taxes, the second half of real estate taxes will also be due on that date.

This is the first year the county has split the payments up, this was done to try and ease the financial burden on Tazewell County Residents as the holidays approach.

The first half of real estate taxes were due on June 1 of this year. County residents can expect to see tax tickets in their mailboxes by the end of October.

