Most will stay dry today, but more rain and storms are on the way

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with temperatures remaining on the warmer side. Highs will climb up into the 80s for most this afternoon but when you factor in the humidity it’ll feel even warmer. A stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon, but most will stay dry.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Lows tonight will be in the 60s for most.

Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s is expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will slide through our area tomorrow bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. Some storms may contain heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area tomorrow and some storms could produce heavy rainfall. (WVVA WEATHER)

The cold front will quickly move out of our area allowing high pressure to build in. That should keep us dry with mainly sunny skies throughout the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Wednesday-Friday.

High pressure will build in keeping us dry for the remainder of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers are possible as we head into our Labor Day weekend but most look to stay dry. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.