BSU “Mini-doc” to be shown at the Granada Theater on Tuesday

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inside look at the Bluefield State University football team’s “rebirth” is set to be shown as a mini-documentary at Bluefield’s Granada Theater on Tuesday.

The showing is set to last from 7 p.m. through 8 p.m., with tickets priced at $7 a piece.

The documentary is titled “Guard the Hill,” and the university’s Director of Broadcasting said attendees will get to see a side of players they’ve never seen before.

“They were so open,” said Zach Helton. “So many student athletes were excited about how football changed not only the landscape of Bluefield State, but their student life in general.”

The university’s football program was disbanded in 1980 before returning for the 2021 season.

