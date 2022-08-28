More rain moves in ahead of mid-week dry-up.

A picture-perfect afternoon is expected for most of us today. Things will be a little warm as we see temps reach into the low 80s as a warm front races by.

Overnight tonight we will see temps drop down into the low 60s. Our normal low for this time of year has dropped out of the 60s and into the 50s, so expect things to be slightly colder and less mild from here on out. We will remain mostly clear tonight though we could see some more patchy fog after midnight like we have the past few nights.

Patchy fog tonight alongside mostly clear skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Temperatures will be in the low 70s already by 9 AM with things rapidly warming up by lunchtime. We could see a shower popping up in the middle of the afternoon, though any rain we see will be spotty.

We could see an afternoon shower, but we'll stay dry for the most part. (WVVA WEATHER)

The main rain event will be on Tuesday ahead of a cold front inching near our area. We could see scattered thunderstorms throughout the day, though much nicer weather is right behind the front in the form of a sizeable high-pressure system that will bring very dry conditions throughout the latter half of the week. Potentially the longest stretch of dry weather we’ve seen in a while!

That high pressure system will move in by Wednesday bringing excellent weather! (WVVA WEATHER)

