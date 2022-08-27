Richlands, Va. to transition to county 911 dispatch

A Richlands Town Council member said a timeline for the transition is not yet in-place.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Richlands Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of transitioning the town’s emergency dispatch center to Tazewell County’s 911 dispatch.

Referred to as a “Special Workshop” session on Tuesday, Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt was present as council made the decision toward eliminating the town’s dispatch.

“We’re very excited for that to happen,” said Council member Laura Mollo. “It’s going to open up a lot of new things for the town residents. We’re eliminating the transfer of an emergency call and it’s also going to open up the ability for citizens to utilize the text to 911.”

With a timeline not yet in-place, 911 calls in the town of Richlands will continue to be re-directed to local dispatch by Tazewell County’s 911 center. The town’s former police chief Jerry Gilbert however, said he sees things differently than much of council.

“I felt like the town of Richlands needed to keep their dispatch. And because I know the traffic that walks in and out of there all hours of the night. And you shut that down you’re taking what we call sanctuary away from the citizens of Richlands,” said Gilbert.

Mollo added a timeline for the transition will come at a later date. WVVA will continue to follow this story as more details emerge.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

