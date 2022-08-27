Rain chances stay low, but not zero through the weekend

We’ll be partly cloudy with occasional showers/storms
SATURDAY FORECAST
SATURDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Aside from a stray shower or two, we look partly cloudy overnight tonight and into early Saturday. We’ll see some patchy fog here & there and low temps dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY FORECAST
SATURDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring warm & muggy weather, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We’ll see again a mix of sun and clouds, and we could see a few hit-or-miss showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain, but we could see some thunder, lightning, and a heavier downpour here or there. Overall, flooding and severe chances look to stay nil. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows again on either side of the 60-degree mark.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday and Monday will bring more of the same; sun, clouds, and isolated showers/storms.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

A better chance of rain will come on Tuesday-Wednesday of next week. Scattered showers and t-storms are looking more likely as a stronger area of low pressure moves in.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(WVVA WEATHER)

During the second half of next week, we look to have a little bit of a cool-down...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West was placed under arrest for DUI and taken to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike...
Truck driver arrested for DUI after crash on W.Va. Turnpike; roadway reopen
Crews respond to reported shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Independence dominates Liberty to win Battle of 76
Independence dominates Liberty to claim victory in the Battle of 76
Mitchell Stadium
Clear bag policy in place for Beaver-Graham game

Latest News

Full Forecast (8/26)
Full Forecast (8/26)
Most will stay dry this weekend, but a few hit-or-miss showers and storms cannot be ruled out.
Isolated showers and storms remain possible through the weekend
Full video forecast (8-25-2022)
Full video forecast (8-25-2022)
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
The last weekend of August will bring spotty rain/t-storms