Rain chances stay low, but not zero through the weekend

Aside from a stray shower or two, we look partly cloudy overnight tonight and into early Saturday. We’ll see some patchy fog here & there and low temps dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday will bring warm & muggy weather, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We’ll see again a mix of sun and clouds, and we could see a few hit-or-miss showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain, but we could see some thunder, lightning, and a heavier downpour here or there. Overall, flooding and severe chances look to stay nil. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows again on either side of the 60-degree mark.

Sunday and Monday will bring more of the same; sun, clouds, and isolated showers/storms.

A better chance of rain will come on Tuesday-Wednesday of next week. Scattered showers and t-storms are looking more likely as a stronger area of low pressure moves in.

During the second half of next week, we look to have a little bit of a cool-down...

