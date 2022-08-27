Rain chances remain low through the weekend as highs linger in the 80s.

Things will remain pretty dry through the end of the week. Overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will develop across the region late at night and linger on into the morning tomorrow.

Rain chances remain low tomorrow as we look at a slightly cloudier day. We could see a pop-up shower or storm along the southern parts of our area by the late afternoon. Most of us will stick with partly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s as a warm front pushes through the area.

The warm air will stick around until late Tuesday when a sizeable cold front fueled by high pressure swings by. This will bring us much drier conditions by the later part of the week, leading to a few days with little to no rain.

