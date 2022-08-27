Rain chances remain low through the weekend as highs linger in the 80s.

Monday will be similar.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Things will remain pretty dry through the end of the week. Overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will develop across the region late at night and linger on into the morning tomorrow.

Tonight will be mainly dry with patchy fog developing.
Tonight will be mainly dry with patchy fog developing.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain chances remain low tomorrow as we look at a slightly cloudier day. We could see a pop-up shower or storm along the southern parts of our area by the late afternoon. Most of us will stick with partly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s as a warm front pushes through the area.

Tomorrow we could see some lingering fog in the morning, with a small chance of rain by the...
Tomorrow we could see some lingering fog in the morning, with a small chance of rain by the afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

The warm air will stick around until late Tuesday when a sizeable cold front fueled by high pressure swings by. This will bring us much drier conditions by the later part of the week, leading to a few days with little to no rain.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday, August 26, Part 1
Football Friday, August 26th: Part 1
West was placed under arrest for DUI and taken to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike...
Truck driver arrested for DUI after crash on W.Va. Turnpike; roadway reopen
Football Friday, August 26, Part 2
Football Friday, August 26th: Part 2
Tensions are at a breaking point over the future of a local animal shelter.
Tensions mount between county, city, and humane society
Two Mcdowell County deputies are facing a federal lawsuit for allegations of racial profiling.
Two Mcdowell County deputies face federal lawsuit

Latest News

SATURDAY FORECAST
Rain chances stay low, but not zero through the weekend
Full Forecast (8/26)
Full Forecast (8/26)
Most will stay dry this weekend, but a few hit-or-miss showers and storms cannot be ruled out.
Isolated showers and storms remain possible through the weekend
Full video forecast (8-25-2022)
Full video forecast (8-25-2022)