Lemonade Festival returns to Bluefield.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - After having to miss the last two years due to the pandemic, the Lemonade Festival is back in nature’s air conditioned city for its seventh year.

Performances are being held throughout the day in Chicory Square with acts ranging from music to dance. The Bluefield Dance Theater Company has performed at all seven festivals. Dance instructor Katie Tiller says the kids love to dance for their community.

“They enjoy it, it’s a good time to perform for your local community and get out your old costumes and dance again.” Tiller said. Now an instructor, Tiller also has danced at the festival in year’s past before graduating the program.

Vendors lined Raleigh St selling everything from jewelry to ‚of course, lemonade. It was food truck Eat With Otis’ first time at the festival. Owner Otis Lester says his favorite part of the festival is getting to know new faces.

“We just love doing it, love seeing the people and meeting the people. Just met my new neighbor here this morning. We just love doing it and thank the city for putting this on, it really helps a lot of people. And it tickles you to death to see these little kids.” Lester said.

Coinciding with the festival, The Shriner’s Innagural Summerfest Carnival gave the kids of Bluefield memories to last a lifetime.

