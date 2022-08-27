Football Friday, August 26th: Part 3

(WVVA) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 11 of Football Friday:

Princeton 53 - Lincoln 8

Clay Co. 44 - Midland Trail 22

Point Pleasant 37 - Greenbrier East 7

Greenbrier West 33 - Buffalo Bison 0

Van 36 - Meadow Bridge 6

Oak Hill 17 - Nicholas Co. 7

Richlands 27 - Gate City 13

Woodrow Wilson 31 - Riverside 28

