W.Va. Parkways Authority Executive Director says chemical spill was cleaned in timely manner

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After more than 18 hours of closure due to a tractor-trailer wreck that resulted in a chemical spill, the West Virginia Turnpike reopened fully to traffic Thursday night. The wreck occurred just after midnight on Thursday, August 25, near Pax in Fayette County.

WVVA spoke to Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, to get his reaction to the accident. He says that the Turnpike does have a plan in place for such events, with the focus being on determining a viable detour route for travelers. Miller also shared that his team and the other agencies involved (including the Pax Fire Department, Homeland Security response teams, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Division of Highways (DOH), Department of Transportation (DOT), various 911 centers, West Virginia State Police and more) worked well together to mitigate the issue promptly.

“All in all, given the circumstances and as inconvenient as it was and the disruption that it caused for thousands of travelers, I do feel that we responded pretty quickly and executed the plan in a pretty quick nature to get the road open as quickly as possible,” he shared.

According to Miller, Turnpike crews were out Friday morning conducting post-accident reviews. This evaluates how the agency responded and how they can improve in case of future accidents.

