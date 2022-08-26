Saturday event in Fayette County geared toward military

American flag soars high to honor veterans
American flag soars high to honor veterans(WSAW)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An event geared toward military families will be held in Fayette County on Saturday, August 27.

The “Welcome Home” event, which is being hosted by Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces, a group of organizations that focuses on grassroots solutions in support of veterans, military members and their families, is open to past and present military members and their loved ones.

VA representatives will be on-site to help guests learn more about benefits and other resources, as will a National Guard member to help with military IDs. A free BBQ meal will be served, and there will also be games for children.

“Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces looks forward to a fun day of information, camaraderie and family fun,” the group stated in a press release. “Welcome Home!”

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Glen Jean Armory, located at 409 Wood Mountain Road. A valid military ID is required to enter.

