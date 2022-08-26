The last weekend of August will bring spotty rain/t-storms

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Besides a stray shower or storm this evening (mainly east of I-77 and south of HWY 460), the majority of us will stay dry. We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy overnight, with low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s and areas of patchy fog.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, gradually increasing humidity, and temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s. A cold front sliding in from the northwest will bring a slightly better chance of hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms here & there Friday afternoon and into the early evening. While severe weather nor flooding look to be major threats, stay weather aware and have raingear just in case if heading out for Football Friday .Friday night, storms will fade after sundown, and we’ll see some lingering clouds and areas of fog with low temps again in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday will bring partly sunny skies, and a few more showers/storms during the afternoon/evening as the front continues to work its way through the area, eventually heading east by the second part of the weekend. High temps Saturday will again be just on either side of the 80 degree mark.\

We’ll see mainly sunny skies, with only and isolated shower or two on Sunday. Highs will again be seasonable, in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Stonger low pressure could bring a bit more of an unsettled weather pattern next week....and temps look to drop below normal again in time of the start of September...

