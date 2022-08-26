Isolated showers and storms remain possible through the weekend

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds, gradually increasing humidity, and temperatures in the upper 70s-mid 80s. A cold front sliding in from the northwest will bring a slightly better chance of hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but most will stay dry. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, storms will fade after sundown, and we’ll see some lingering clouds and areas of fog with low temperatures again in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible this evening, but most should stay rain-free with temperatures in the 60s tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring partly sunny skies, and a few more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours as the front continues to work its way through the area. High temperatures Saturday will be just on either side of the 80-degree mark.

Most will stay dry this weekend, but a few hit-or-miss showers and storms cannot be ruled out. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday and Monday with a few spotty showers and storms at times. Temperatures will remain above average in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. A stronger frontal system will move through for the middle of next week bringing a better chance of showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures behind it. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

