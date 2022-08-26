Beckley Fire Department to offer Community Emergency Response Training

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Fire Department will once again be offering its Community Emergency Response Training (CERT).

CERT is an eight-week course that prepares the public for various emergencies. The course covers topics such as disaster preparation, first-aid, search and rescue and triage. It also teaches students how to communicate with first responders and how to interact with a victim of a disaster.

Lieutenant Chris Graham with the Beckley Fire Department is the community’s CERT instructor. He says the course is extremely valuable for the public but that it also helps to take some pressure off of emergency services.

“It’s good for people to know how to take care of themselves because it kind of helps lightens the load of first responders,” Graham explained. “If people can mitigate small hazards, it keeps them from getting bigger.”

Those interested have until the first week of September to sign up for the free training, which can be done by calling 304-256-1700 or visiting the CERT Facebook page.

Classes begin on September 8 and will be held every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beckley Fire Station 3 on North Eisenhower Drive. The course will end on October 27.

