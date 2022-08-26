Appalachian Festival’s Maker’s Market kicks off in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2022 Appalachian Festival kicked off on Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

WVVA is sponsoring the two-day event featuring crafts, handmade items, live music, and food. Vendors specialize in everything from handmade soaps to BBQ sauce to one-of-a-kind ornaments.

Pendleton Community Bank is another sponsor of this year’s event hoping to reach new members of the community.

“It’s good for us to get exposure in the Southern Region; the three branches that we have including the Marlington Branch. There’s also the Beckley location, the Marlington location, and the Mount Hope location,” said bank representative Christopher Mabes.

If you missed Friday’s market, there is still an opportunity to go. The Maker’s Market will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. The cost to attend is $5.

For a full schedule of events, visit: Schedule - Appalachian Festival

