WV Turnpike closed following tractor-trailer crash

CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are closed after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals crashed.

The crash has both the north and southbound lanes blocked.

Travelers are being asked to take an alternate route.

WV Department of Transportation:

“Traffic heading north will follow Turnpike Detour A and detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 (US 19), proceed past Summersville to Interstate 79 Exit 57, then south to Charleston. Southbound traffic will also follow Turnpike Detour A. From Charleston, traffic should follow Interstate 79 north from Charleston to Exit 57, then proceed south on US 19 to North Beckley, Exit 48.”

