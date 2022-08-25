WV Turnpike closed following tractor-trailer crash

Turnpike Detour
Turnpike Detour(WV Department of Transportation)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are closed after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals crashed.

The crash has both the north and southbound lanes blocked.

Travelers are being asked to take an alternate route.

WV Department of Transportation:

“Traffic heading north will follow Turnpike Detour A and detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 (US 19), proceed past Summersville to Interstate 79 Exit 57, then south to Charleston. Southbound traffic will also follow Turnpike Detour A. From Charleston, traffic should follow Interstate 79 north from Charleston to Exit 57, then proceed south on US 19 to North Beckley, Exit 48.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The fundraiser was held to raise money for Bluefield and Graham athletics.
Inaugural golf tournament held in support of Bluefield-Graham Athletics
This coin will be raffled off during the game.
Graham-Beaver game gets exclusive coin minted.
Fayette County homeowners who lost everything in last week’s flood are still struggling to find...
Fayette County homeowners still struggling a week after flood
The former Sophia Vol. Fire Dept. Chief has backed out of a plea with prosecutors.
Former Raleigh County fire chief backs out of plea deal with prosecutor