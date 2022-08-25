WDBJ7 remembers Adam and Alison

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - August 26 is always a really tough day for us here at Your Hometown Station.

It was seven years ago that we lost our dear friends, Adam Ward and Alison Parker. We love and miss them so much.

As we do each year, we honor our memories of them. We hope you’ll spend this day honoring them by also spreading kindness. ❤

With Love,

The WDBJ7 Family

A moment of silence on WDBJ7 Mornin for Adam and Alison
Alison Parker and Adam Ward (Source: Facebook)
Alison Parker and Adam Ward (Source: Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

